ECU baseball opens season with 2-1 walk-off win in 11 innings

Seth Caddell’s RBI single up the middle scored Trevor Losito from third base lifting No. 19 East Carolina to a 2-1 walk-off win over William & Mary in 11 innings Friday night at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The win marked the first time since 1979 that the Pirates won an extra inning game on Opening Day.

With the game tied at one-all heading to the home-half of the 11th, Alec Burleson singled through the left side on the first pitch he saw off of Jacob Haney. A Haney balk moved him over to second and Thomas Francisco’s single down the right field line put runners on the corners. Losito pinch-ran for Burleson and darted home on Caddell’s lone hit of the game.

Garrett Saylor (1-0) notched his first career win at ECU tossing a scoreless frame of relief with a walk and three strikeouts. Burleson, who got his second-straight start on Opening Day, allowed just one run (earned) on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts over seven frames. The trio of Trystan Kimmel (0.1 IP, 1 BB), Matt Bridges (1.2 IP, 4 Ks) and Cam Colmore (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) combined for three scoreless frames out of the bullpen. For Bridges, it was his first game action since April 29, 2018 when he worked two-thirds of an inning against Houston.

Haney (0-1) suffered the loss giving up the run (earned) in the 11th on three hits. Starter Chris Farrell kept the Pirates in check tossing six shutout frames allowing four hits with a walk and four punch outs. Rojo Prarie gave up a run (earned) on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Randy Prosperi punched out three over two scoreless innings.

The Tribe struck first scoring a run in the seventh on Brandon Raquet’s solo blast to left center for a 1-0 lead. But the Pirates tied the game at one-all in the eighth on Francisco’s sac fly to center that plated Ryder Giles from third. Giles led off the stanza with a double down the left field line then took third on Lane Hoover’s single to center.

ECU out-hit William & Mary nine to seven in the contest. Burleson, Francisco and Giles each tallied a pair of hits, while Zach Agnos, Caddell and Hoover added one. Agnos, who started at third in his first collegiate game, reached base twice (hit and hit by pitch). Francisco’s base knock in the sixth extended his hit streak to six games dating back to last year (June 1).

Matt McDerrmott led the Tribe with three hits, while Raquet registered a pair including a solo blast. Jack Cone and Tyler Solomon also collected hits in the contest.

ECU and William & Mary will return to the diamond on Saturday, Feb. 15 with a 2 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch.