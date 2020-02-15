ECU baseball cruises past William & Mary, 11-3

No. 19 ECU CRUISES PAST WILLIAM & MARY, 11-3

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Tyler Smith allowed one hit over five shutout frames and fanned six while No. 19 East Carolina’s offense pounded out 12 hits on its way to an 11-3 win over William & Mary Saturday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 2-0 on the season and the Tribe falls to 0-2.

Smith (1-0) allowed just three base runners on the day (two walks, one hit) and at one point retired 10-straight before he was lifted after tossing five innings. The Pirates’ bullpen surrendered three runs over the final five frames getting outings from C.J. Mayhue (2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 Ks), Carter Spivey (1.0 IP, 3 Ks), Carson Whisenhunt (0.0 IP, 1 H, 3 Rs, 1 BB, 1 K) and Nick Logusch (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1K).

Pearson (0-1) took the loss after he was touched for six runs (all earned) on eight hits in 3.1 innings of work. The Tribes bullpen gave up five runs (four earned) in four hits with five walks and one strikeout. Nick Butts allowed a pair of runs in one inning of work, Ned Ruffin surrendered one in two-thirds of an inning and Matt Howat allowed two in three frames.

Ahead 1-0 after four-and-a-half frames, ECU put the game out of reach scoring five times in the fourth and added three more in the fifth taking a commanding 9-0 lead. Thomas Francisco lead off with a walk, took second on Connor Norby’s single and scored on Seth Caddell’s double to right-center. Zach Agnos’ RBI base hit up the middle plated Norby and Ryder Giles’ ground out to third pushed across Caddell. Nick Baber followed with a double through the left side before William & Mary went to the bullpen for Butts. Bryson Worrell kept the inning alive with walk to load the bases for Lane Hoover, who also drew a free pass scoring Agnos. Two batters later, Francisco walked for the second time in the inning scoring Barber to cap the frame at 6-0.

With the bases juiced and one out in the fifth, Worrell singled to right field plating Caddell. Hoover followed with an RBI ground out that scored Giles and on the same play, Barber crossed home on a Tribe error for a 9-0 advantage.

Matt James’ two-run homer in the eighth inning extended ECU’s lead to 11-0. The junior from Bellingham, Wash. took a 2-2 offering from Howat over the left field wall. The Tribe finally got on the board in the ninth pushing across three runs for an 11-3 final.

Norby led four Pirates with multiple hits going 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. Agnos, Caddell and Worrell each added a pair of base knocks. Francisco extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the second, which dates back to June 1st of last year. The trio of Agnos, James and Hoover plated six of the Pirates 11 runs on the night with each driving in two.

The two clubs will wrap-up the three game series Sunday, Feb. 16 with a 1 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch.