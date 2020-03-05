ECU baseball and 5 Star Virtual partner for one-of-a-kind project

East Carolina Baseball has partnered with 5 Star Virtual to launch a one-of-a-kind, 3-D virtual reality tour of its baseball complex that uses a combination of videos and 360° panoramic shots to create a unique experience for prospective student-athletes and fans. As a result, virtual visitors can now enjoy an engaging, up-close look at Clark-LeClair Stadium as well as the new hitting and pitching facilities – all with just a click of a button.

Clark-LeClair Stadium - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Gri6ciPLwZn

Walter and Marie Williams Indoor Hitting Facility - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Uk7LcCz9DDa

ECU Indoor Pitching Facility - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ozxKmZa7eTS

“I want to thank Mike Mullis and his team at 5 Star Virtual for helping our baseball program showcase all of our facilities,” ECU Head Coach Cliff Godwin said. “The virtual tour gives anyone from recruits to fans a behind the scenes look at our top-notch facilities without stepping on campus. We are really excited that future Pirates are able to see everything ECU Baseball has to offer remotely.”

The virtual tours allow for self-guidance through a platform that gives users added perspective. The user can scan the space via a mobile device, laptop or desktop computer or with virtual reality goggles.

“As a former college baseball coach, I realized the value of engaging recruits in a way that is significant and impactful,” 5 Stars Virtual owner Mike Mullis. “With the nature of recruiting turning to younger players, the programs must innovate with the times realizing that we live in a digital world.”

This new type of recruiting platform also allows for customization of messages from Godwin and his staff via embedded interviews within circular tags located inside the tour. Video highlights or any other media that make the experience more dynamic for the user can easily be added at any time to enhance the interaction.