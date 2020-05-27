ECU Swim & Dive creates online petition to save program

The ECU Swim and Dive program is creating some noise outside the pool, starting a petition on change.org to help save the program.

Last week, ECU cut four sports programs, including the men's and women's swimming and diving teams. The program is one of the best in ECU history with two national championships, 15 national champions, 47 All-Americans, and 21 conference titles.

As of Wednesday night, the petition has nearly 16,000 signatures.

If you would like to have your voice heard, head to change.org and search "ECU Swim and Dive."