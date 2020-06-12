ECU Softball facility to be named Max R. Joyner Family Stadium

In genuine appreciation of a leadership gift from Max R. Joyner, Sr., as part of East Carolina University’s ongoing capital campaign, the Pirate Club is proud to announce the naming of ECU’s Softball Stadium as the Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Joyner, Sr., a Greenville native and lifetime member of the Pirate Club, graduated from East Carolina University in 1955 with an A.B. Degree in Business Administration after a stint in the United States Army. He then went to work at Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Company in 1956 before retiring in 1995.

As avid supporters of ECU, Joyner, Sr., and his late wife Kitty have been extremely active in all areas of the institution and have served in a number of leadership capacities. They have donated more than 50 scholarships benefitting students in the School of Nursing, Honors College and School of Business and are one of the first couples to endow a University Scholars Award – the Max R. and Kitty Joyner Scholarship. Joyner, Sr., was also the president of the East Carolina Alumni Association from 1976-77 and earned the Virgil Clark ’50 Distinguished Service Award in 2015.

Joyner, Sr., was a two-term member of the East Carolina University Board of Trustees (1985-1993) as appointed by then governor James G. Martin and was the organization’s chairman from 1988-90. He has served on many selection committees for the athletic director, head football coach, head basketball coach and Chancellor positions. For his dedication to the institution, Joyner, Sr., was given the Thomas Jordan Jarvis Medal, presented to those who are integral to the history and life of ECU. Since its establishment in 2002, the medal has only been awarded to six people. He is also a member of the Leo Jenkins Society, Old Austin Society, Polaris Society and Order of the Wright Circle, as well as a platinum member of the Order of the Cupola.

Max R. Joyner Family Stadium, constructed in 2011, is widely considered one of the finest collegiate softball venues on the east coast. It features a seating capacity of 1,000 with 200 purple chairback seats located directly behind home plate and 800 bleacher seats that stretch along each baseline. Additionally, right-center field features a state-of-the-art video board, allowing for in-game replays.

Beyond the wall from left to left-center field are flags representing the six other American Athletic Conference institutions that sponsor softball. On the outfield wall are banners showcasing the Pirates' conference championships and NCAA Regional appearances.

Over the last few years, the facility has undergone a number of aesthetic improvements, including new backstop padding, artificial turf in foul ground and a full enclosure of the hitting cages.