ECU, ODU renew regional football series with six games

East Carolina and Old Dominion, two programs separated by only 120 miles which share a brief but competitive history, have agreed to a six-game home-and-home football series beginning in 2022 according to a joint announcement by both institutions Wednesday.

The Pirates and Monarchs will meet at ECU's Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022 and again in 2029 and 2031, while squaring off at ODU's S.B. Ballard Stadium during the 2024, 2027 and 2030 seasons.

The two teams have played on three prior occasions - twice in Greenville and once in Norfolk - with East Carolina owning an early 3-0 edge.

Former quarterback Shane Carden passed for a then-school-record 447 yards to lift ECU to a 52-38 win in the series opener in 2013 in front of 44,597 fans at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The last two matchups were decided by a combined five points as Jake Verity delivered a game-winning 38-yard field goal for a 37-35 victory in 2018 before the Pirates' defense held off the Monarchs in a 24-21 battle at Ballard Stadium last fall.

East Carolina is an American Athletic Conference member under the direction of second-year head coach Mike Houston. Old Dominion, which hired Ricky Rahne as its new coach Dec. 9, competes in Conference USA.

ODU will join other regional opponents NC State (Sept. 3) and Campbell (Sept. 24) on ECU's 2022 non-conference schedule, while becoming the Pirates' second announced non-league road foe for the 2024 season (at Charlotte/Aug. 31).

Game times, ticket information and broadcast plans will be released as those playing dates near.

EAST CAROLINA-OLD DOMINION SERIES

Sept. 10, 2022 – Greenville, N.C.

Sept. 7, 2024 – Norfolk, Va.

Sept. 18, 2027 – Norfolk, Va.

Sept. 15, 2029 – Greenville, N.C.

Sept. 14, 2030 – Norfolk, Va.

Sept. 20, 2031 – Greenville, N.C.