Duke athletics suspends activities indefinitely

Duke University has suspended all athletic competition for the foreseeable future, effective immediately, in response to COVID-19. The announcement was made Thursday by President Vincent E. Price, in conjunction with guidance from public health experts and Duke Athletics leadership.

The suspension applies to all athletic competitions and practices for the health and safety of all who are essential to these activities. This suspension also applies to any camps and clinics sponsored by Duke's intercollegiate athletic programs.

Duke University and Duke Athletics will convey additional information, when available, via its social media channels and GoDuke.com.

Statement from Duke President Vincent E. Price

"We are taking this action to protect the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and others who are essential to these activities. I know it is a great disappointment to our student-athletes and coaches, whose hard work and dedication to their sports and Duke is inspirational to so many, but we must first look out for their health and well-being. This is clearly an unprecedented moment for our university, our region and the wider world. As we take steps to confront the spread of this virus, I'm grateful for the cooperation and support of the entire Duke community."

Statement from Duke Director of Athletics Kevin White

"During this unpredictable time, Duke Athletics fully supports all measures to protect the health and welfare of the Duke family and beyond. While we understand this may be daunting to many, please know that this decision is entirely in the best interest of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans."

Statement from Duke Head Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski

"We emphatically support the decision made by Dr. Price today regarding the suspension of athletic competition at Duke. The welfare of our student-athletes, and all students at Duke, is paramount, and this decision reflects that institutional priority. Certainly, I want to applaud Dr. Price, who took a leadership role with his presidential peers and the Atlantic Coast Conference in arriving at this decision."