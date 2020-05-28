D.H. Conley's Matthew Rostar named Bill Dooley scholar-athlete award semifinalist

The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter announced on Thursday the nine semifinalists for the 2020 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award.

The Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recognizes the top football high school senior student-athlete within the chapter’s geographical region, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Pitt County and Wake County. Five finalists will be announced on Thursday, June 4, and this year’s Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recipient will be announced one week later on Thursday, June 11.

Now in its 25th year of providing scholarships to high school student-athletes, the NFF Bill Dooley Chapter will honor the Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recipient with a $10,000 scholarship. In addition, the four other finalists will receive a scholarship of $2,000.

2020 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award – Semifinalists (listed alphabetically)

Milad Aghaiepour, Chapel Hill High School

Davis Clemmons, Broughton High School

Jackson Fox, Panther Creek High School

Brian Harrison, Hillside High School

Braden Hunter, Carrboro High School

Gerardo Rivera, Cary High School

Matthew Rostar, D.H. Conley High School

David Sohn, Leesville Road High School

Gabe Troch, Millbrook High School

About the NFF Bill Dooley Chapter

On August 23, 1995, Bill Dooley, one of the winningest coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference history, invited athletic directors, coaches and representatives from the University of North Carolina, Duke University, N.C. Central University and North Carolina State University to join him and N.C. Governor, Jim Hunt, at the State Capitol Old Senate Chambers. It was at that meeting that the universities pledged their support to the newly formed NFFCHOF Chapter and its mission. In 2012, East Carolina University joined the Chapter and, in 2014, the NFFCHOF Board of Directors unanimously voted to name the chapter after its founder.