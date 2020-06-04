Advertisement

D.H. Conley’s Matthew Rostar named Bill Dooley scholar-athlete award finalist

(WITN)
By WITN Sports
Published: Jun. 4, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter announced on Thursday the five finalists for the 2020 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award. Each of the five honorees will receive a scholarship of $2,000 from the organization.

This year’s Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recipient will be announced next Thursday, June 11, and includes a $10,000 scholarship in lieu of the $2,000 grant. The Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recognizes the top football high school senior student-athlete within the chapter’s geographical region, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Pitt County and Wake County.

The NFF Bill Dooley Chapter is in its 25th year of providing scholarships to high school student-athletes.

2020 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award – Finalists (listed alphabetically)

Brian Harrison, Hillside High School

Braden Hunter, Carrboro High School

Matthew Rostar, D.H. Conley High School

David Sohn, Leesville Road High School

Gabe Troch, Millbrook High School

About the NFF Bill Dooley Chapter

On August 23, 1995, Bill Dooley, one of the winningest coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference history, invited athletic directors, coaches and representatives from the University of North Carolina, Duke University, N.C. Central University and North Carolina State University to join him and N.C. Governor, Jim Hunt, at the State Capitol Old Senate Chambers. It was at that meeting that the universities pledged their support to the newly formed NFFCHOF Chapter and its mission. In 2012, East Carolina University joined the Chapter and, in 2014, the NFFCHOF Board of Directors unanimously voted to name the chapter after its founder.

