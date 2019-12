The D.H. Conley varsity girls basketball team managed to hold on to defeat North Lenoir 54-50 to win the 2019 Collier Girls Holiday Tournament title Saturday night at South Central High School.

D.H. Conley's Kylah Silver scored a game-high 19 points and was named tournament MVP. Her teammate, Jenna Wooten, added 13 points and was named to the all-tournament team.

North Lenoir's Ashanti Lynch netted a team-high 17 points. She was also a part of the all-tournament team.