Paul Cornwell reacts to cancellation of 2020 East-West All-Star Games

Former Ayden-Grifton head football coach Paul Cornwell was expected to make his final coaching appearance at the 2020 East-West All-Star football game.

Instead, the East head coach will have to wait one more year.

"Unfortunately it will not be with the group of young men that we selected to play in the game this year, which is the very disappointing part of the whole thing," Cornwell told WITN Sports during a FaceTime interview Thursday afternoon. "Just let them know how disappointed we are and what great young men they are and how excited we were to have the opportunity to potentially coach them. But, we're excited about their future. Most of those guys will be playing college football we hope in the fall. And when we select the team next year and we step on the field, we'll be representing that group, as well as the group that plays next year."

The N.C. Coaches Association has canceled the 2020 All-Star Games and the annual coaches clinic, the organization announced on Thursday.

The NCCA Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel the games due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they plan to return next year. The coaches clinic will be moved to a virtual platform this year.

"We held out as long as seemed feasible but Governor Cooper’s extension of the current restrictions until June 26th left us with no hope we could assure the safety of our players and coaches," NCCA Co-Executive Director Phil Weaver said in an email.

Games were scheduled to be held July 20-22 in Greensboro in conjunction with the annual NCCA Coaches Clinic. All-star games in boys & girls basketball, boys & girls soccer, and football were scheduled to be held. The games feature some of the top high school seniors from the east against their counterparts from the west.

Players picked to participate in the all-star games were notified of the cancellation in an email on Thursday morning.

"We cannot be confident we can keep you and your coaches safe due to unknowns about the virus, government regulations, and concerns that many of you have lost some or much of your normal physical conditioning. We cannot jeopardize your or a staff person’s health or your upcoming college opportunities," Weaver wrote in the email to players.

Weaver said there is currently no facilities available to practice.

The NCCA is planning to honor the Class of 2020 all-stars at next year's all-star games during a special halftime ceremony.

High school sports in North Carolina have been suspended since Mar. 13, which forced the N.C. High School Athletic Association to cancel the basketball state championship games and the spring sports season.

The NCHSAA announced earlier this week that the dead period would be extended until at least June 15, but Commissioner Que Tucker said in a press conference that she hopes sports will be able to resume workouts with restrictions at that time. No contact would be allowed.

Right now, no changes have been announced for the fall sports season.