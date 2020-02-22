Conference Championship Saturday for High School Hoops

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The snowfall in the East pushed several high school basketball conference championship games from Friday to Saturday. Check out the final scores and highlights, here!
Eastern Carolina 3A/4A
Site: J.H. Rose High School
Girls: D.H. Conley 65 - South Central 49
Boys: South Central 60 - J.H. Rose 48
Eastern Plains 2A
Site: Farmville Central High School
Girls: Farmville Central 77 - Beddingfield 46
Boys: Farmville Central 94 - SW Edgecombe 85
Eastern Carolina 2A
Site: Ayden-Grifton High School
Girls: Kinston 60 - North Lenoir 51
Boys: Kinston 66 - Washington 53
Coastal 8 1A/2A
Site: East Carteret High School
Girls: Croatan 55 - Richlands 44
Boys: East Carteret 56 - Pender 54
Coastal Plains 1A
Site: Pamlico County High School
Girls: Pamlico County 63 - Tarboro 38
Boys: Pamlico County 66 - Tarboro 49
Albermarle 1A
Site: Hertford County High School
Girls: John A. Holmes 54 - Perquimans 38
Boys: John A. Holmes 59 - Washington County 58
Northeastern Coastal 2A
Site: Hertford County High School
Girls: Hertford County 45 - Bertie 42
Boys: Hertford County 75 - First Flight 60