Carolina Hurricanes to host 2021 NHL Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium

The National Hockey League (NHL®) announced today that the Carolina Hurricanes will host the 2021 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ on Feb. 20, 2021, outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 2021 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will be the 12th NHL Stadium Series game and the 32nd NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. For a complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games, click here.

Additional details related to the 2021 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, including ticketing, broadcast information, as well as, Carolina’s opponent and other events surrounding the game will be released at a later date. NHL Social™ will have exclusive coverage on all social platforms using the hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries.

Today’s announcement was made during the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium. Fans can sign up for news and information on the 2021 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at NHL.com/2021StadiumSeries.