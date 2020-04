The Cincinnati Bengals signed South Central and ECU football alum Kendall Futrell as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.

Futrell played as both a defensive end and outside linebacker with the Pirates.

During his senior season, the 6-foot-1, 234 pound defensive standout tallied a career-best 63 tackles, 16 TFL and 11 sacks.

You'll hear more from Futrell coming up on Monday.