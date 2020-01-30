Beaufort County's Bam Adebayo named NBA All-Star

Bam Adebayo has been selected to the 2020 NBA All-star team.

This marks Adebayo’s first All-Star selection.

The 69th NBA All-Star Game will be played at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, February 16.

Adebayo, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on December 16, has started in all 47 games this season, averaging 16.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.17 steals, 1.13 blocks and 34.5 minutes while shooting 58.9 percent from the field.

He leads the HEAT in total rebounds, defensive rebounds, offensive rebounds, blocks, minutes, double-doubles, triple-doubles, double-figure scoring games and double-figure rebounding games while leading Miami in rebounds a team-high 33 times and in assists on 14 occasions, the second-most on the team. Adebayo has recorded three triple-doubles this season, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to record at least three triple-doubles during a single-season while becoming the youngest (22 years, 145 days) to post a triple-double in team history on December 10 vs. Atlanta.