Advertisement

Barton football announces its first-ever schedule for the 2020 campaign

Barton College
Barton College(WITN)
By Barton College Athletics
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Barton football team officially released its 2020 schedule today, its first season of intercollegiate competition since 1950 (then Atlantic Christian College). The slate consists of 10 games including four at Electric Supply Company Field, the Bulldogs’ new home facility.

“There have been countless hours spent preparing for this season by many people,” said Barton Head Football Coach Chip Hester. “We can’t wait for the chance to compete. Our team understands the challenge ahead and looks forward to the opportunity.”

Barton – a member of NCAA Division II – will open the year with three games on the road including the season opener against Catawba on Saturday, September 12, at 7:00 p.m., in Salisbury, N.C. Hester was the Indians’ mentor for 11 years (2002-12).

The Bulldogs also play at Davidson (Saturday, September 19) and Limestone (Saturday, September 26) before hosting Carson-Newman in their home opener on Saturday, October 3, at 2:00 p.m. The Eagles went 9-3 last year, advanced to the second round of the playoffs and finished the season ranked No. 20 in the nation.

The remaining road contests include Mars Hill (Saturday, October 10), Tusculum (Saturday, October 24) and UVA Wise (Saturday, November 14), all members of the South Atlantic Conference. Last year, the Bulldogs agreed to a scheduling alliance with the league.

Barton will host Erskine, another first-year program, for Homecoming on Saturday, October 17, at 4:00 p.m., and hosts The Apprentice School on Halloween (Saturday, October 31) beginning the 2:00 p.m. The Builders, out of Newport News, Va., are a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA).

Finally, Barton hosts perennially-power Lenoir-Rhyne in its home finale on Saturday, November 7, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The Bears went 13-1 last year and finished No. 4 in the country after advancing to the national quarterfinals. LR is also the two-time defending South Atlantic Conference champions.

Barton 2020 Football Schedule

Day Date Opponent Location Time

Sat. Sept. 12 Catawba Salisbury, N.C. 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 19 Davidson Davidson, N.C. 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 26 Limestone Gaffney, S.C. 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 3 Carson-Newman Wilson, N.C. 2:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 10 Mars Hill Mars Hill, N.C. 1:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 17 Erskine Wilson, N.C. 4:00 p.m.

(Homecoming)

Sat. Oct. 24 Tusculum Greeneville, Tenn. 2:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 31 Apprentice School Wilson, N.C. 2:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne Wilson, N.C. 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 14 UVA Wise Wise, Va. Noon

Latest News

ACC

NCAA to allow voluntary activities starting June 1st

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By NBC Sports
College football and basketball teams will be allowed to hold voluntary athletic activities starting June 1 and through June 30, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

ACC

Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr transferring to Kentucky

Updated: May. 6, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT
|
By WKYT Sports
Wake Forest 7-foot center Olivier Sarr told ESPN Wednesday afternoon that he is transferring to Kentucky.

ACC

Wake Forest turns to ETSU’s Forbes as men’s basketball coach

Updated: Apr. 30, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Wake Forest has hired East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes as its men’s basketball coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday following a search that concluded less than a week after the school fired Danny Manning.

ACC

NCAA board supports name, image and likeness compensation

Updated: Apr. 29, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The NCAA announced Wednesday that its Board of Governors supports permitting athletes the ability to cash in on their names, images and likenesses as never before and without involvement from the association, schools or conferences.

Latest News

ACC

Former Ashley standout Alex Highsmith selected in NFL Draft by Steelers

Updated: Apr. 27, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By WECT Sports
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Ashley Screaming Eagles and Charlotte 49ers alum Alex Highsmith with the No. 102 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.

ACC

Wake Forest fires coach Danny Manning after losing stretch

Updated: Apr. 25, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Athletic director John Currie said in a statement the change came after“a “comprehensive review” of the program. Currie said associate head coach and program great Randolph Childress will lead the program in the interim.

ACC

Kinston star swingman Dontrez Styles commits to UNC

Updated: Apr. 18, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By WITN Sports
Kinston star swingman Dontrez Styles has committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Vikings' junior announced Saturday at his home in Kinston.

ACC

Tar Heels star freshman Cole Anthony entering NBA draft

Updated: Apr. 17, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA draft.

ACC

Wake Forest guard Brown entering draft and transfer portal

Updated: Apr. 17, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Wake Forest junior Chaundee Brown says he will enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal.

ACC

NC State head football coach Dave Doeren addresses media via Zoom

Updated: Apr. 16, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT
|
By WITN Sports
NC State head football coach Dave Doeren hit on a number of important topics during a Zoom interview with the media on Wednesday.