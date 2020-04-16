Ayden-Grifton's Lexi Bryant commits to Fayetteville State

Ayden-Grifton senior volleyball standout Lexi Bryant committed to Fayetteville State University to continue her academic and athletic career.

Bryant announced her decision on Facebook on Tuesday.

Bryant helped lead the Chargers to a 22-6 record last year and a perfect 12-0 mark in conference play. She was second on the team in kills with 219 and was also deadly at the service line with 26 aces during her senior season.

Bryant told WITN Sports that she had six other offers -- and will miss playing for her mom, Linda Bryant, but absolutely loves Broncos head coach Reeshemah Johnson and looks forward to keeping things in the family.

"Well, it was mostly the coach," Bryant told WITN Sports in a FaceTime interview Thursday afternoon. "I love the coach. I love the girls. The atmosphere was amazing. I felt home. My older cousin Shavon Shaw, she was there when they won their last CIAA tournament championship, and I was like 'Oh, I have to. It's just a feeling that I had that I had to do it.'"

Bryant said the plan is to start at Fayetteville State late this summer, but that could change depending on the coronavirus.