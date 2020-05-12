Arkansas graduate transfer RB Chase Hayden picks ECU

ECU football picked up yet another big time commitment out of the SEC on Tuesday as Arkansas graduate transfer running back Chase Hayden officially committed to ECU.

Hayden's decision was between the Pirates and the Cougars, and he ended up choosing Greenville over Houston. Now Hayden will get to work with head coach Mike Houston and running backs coach De'Rail Sims.

Hayden also joins former Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott as the second graduate transfer out of the SEC to chose East Carolina. Knott picked ECU just last week.

Hayden is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining and can play immediately.

Hayden played three seasons at Arkansas, rushing for just 39 yards on 12 carries in 2019.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Hayden is from Memphis. He was a top 200 recruit nationally out of high school, opting for the Razorbacks over Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, and Tennessee, just to name a few.