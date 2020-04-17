62nd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament update

The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is one of the biggest and most prestigious of its kind in the entire country.

It has taken place annually for the past 61 years, and on Thursday the tournament's Board of Directors announced that while they are continuing to monitor the impacts of COVID-19, they are hopeful conditions will improve so that the 62nd year will run as scheduled from June 5-13.

However, the Board of Directors is urging participants to also set aside the first full week of July 5-12 as an alternative tournament week. They say their immediate concerns remain the health and safety of the staff, volunteers and participants. As a result, there will likely be modifications to the social aspects of tournament week.

Plans are being considered to provide more online access to the fishing competition and weigh-ins. WITN Sports will keep you updated on any other news involving this year's tournament.