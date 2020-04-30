APA's Trey McLawhorn on a mission, will play baseball at BYU

Upon graduating high school, Arendell Parrott Academy's Trey McLawhorn will embark on a two-year mission trip. Then in 2022 he will join the BYU Cougars baseball team as a freshman.

McLawhorn was a standout on the football field and baseball diamond for the Patriots.

The senior is even one of our former WITN Pepsi Players of the Week!

McLawhorn compiled more than 2,000 yards of total offense and 26 touchdowns during his senior season.

But after suffering a torn ACL, McLawhorn said he knew his future was in baseball.

During his junior season, McLawhorn hit .455 with five home runs, ten doubles and 31 RBI.

"I felt solid in my decision-making because it's such a great program, and it's such a family-oriented program, so I'm really happy with it," said McLawhorn. "I'd say the biggest thing is it's real faith-oriented, and it's a group of guys who all have the common goal to put God first but also go out and win some baseball games and have fun. APA has done so much for me, helping me become a better person and baseball player. I'd just like to thank my coaches, Coach Kravitz and Coach Clay for always being there and helping me."