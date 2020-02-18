AP Source: Greg Olsen agrees to 1-year deal with Seahawks

A person familiar with the situation says three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced by the team.

Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career. He spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Olsen had 52 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Panthers.

The 34-year-old Olsen chose the Seahawks after visiting with the Buffalo Bills and former coach Ron Rivera, now with the Washington Redskins. Olsen has also been weighing a future in television broadcasting.

A two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Olsen was one of the most popular players on the Panthers for the better part of the last decade. Olsen made it clear late last season he wasn’t willing to stick around for a rebuild because he wanted to win a Super Bowl.

The Seahawks finished 11-5 last season.

ESPN was first to report the news.