Zeta Phi Beta Sorority celebrates 100 years

One of the country's largest women's organizations will mark its 100th year of service this week.

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is celebrating their 100th year with the Centennial Celebration on Thursday, January 16 from 8- 11 p.m.

The event will feature food and music, while also giving back to our nation's heroes.

The sorority is collecting gum and bags of chips to be donated to the Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston. They say the goal is to let veterans know they matter and are loved.

The event costs $5 and will be held at Creative Dezigns Event Center in Winterville. For more information, click here.