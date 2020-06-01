Zay Jones shares heartwarming interaction with Minneapolis woman

A former ECU football player is sharing a heartwarming encounter on social media.

Zay Jones, who now plays for the Raiders, shared a story on his Twitter page about an interaction he had with an elderly woman at a Homes Good store over the weekend.

Jones tweeted, "I was just at a local Home Goods store with my cousin getting furniture for my place when an elderly white woman approached me at the check out counter. She looked at me with tears in her eyes... and then said “I’m from Minneapolis & I just want you to know, you matter to me."

He went on the say, "I hesitated to hug her because she was wearing a mask from practicing social distancing, but I asked if she wanted a hug and she folded into my arms. She cried while she told me how important it is to spread love. I didn’t get her name but I’m grateful for the encounter."

Jones added, "Beautiful hearts still exist. Be the example. Be the light. Love others."

The tweet comes in light of the death of George Floyd and growing racial tensions across the country.