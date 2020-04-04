Youth accused in fatal shooting at North Carolina store lot

Police in North Carolina's largest city say a 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of another teenager in the parking lot of a convenience store.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the unidentified youth is accused in the shooting death of 17-year-old Reginald Deveaux.

He died Thursday night about an hour after officers responded to a shooting report on Charlotte's east side.

They found Deveaux with an apparent gunshot wound. Police announced the 16-year-old's arrest and charge late Friday.

