Youth Lacross Team Continues Spreading Holiday Cheer

Players from the Shore Raiders lacrosse team in Carteret County came out to Hope Mission Sunday in Morehead City to serve others and give back to the community.

Coach Jon Bradley says a couple moms came to him about getting the team together to feed the community and knew it would be a great thing for the team to do.

Bradley says the Carteret community does a lot to support the lacrosse program, so it's only right to pour back into the community.

"We preach character and sportsmanship and leadership when they're playing lacrosse but also give them the opportunity to show character and serve others and give back," says Bradley.

Team member Tyler Fahy says he did this last year and it's a great feeling to help others..

"We are just here to help the homeless with serving some food and drinks and desserts and we just want them to have a good life," says Fahy.

Bradley says this is a great way for the team to have a feeling of service as the holidays come to an end.