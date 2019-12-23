Young Professionals "Wiggin" out for Vidant Cancer Care

The Young Professionals of Pitt County recently hosted their annual "Wiggin out for charity event" and raised more than $13,000 for Vidant Cancer Care.

The event was an opportunity for young professionals, residents, and community leaders to join together and raise funds and awareness for Vidant Cancer Care at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower.

The Young Professionals Chairman, Travis Albea, said, "Cancer is a terrible disease that has affected us all in some meaningful fashion. Our community is incredibly fortunate to have Vidant's cancer center right here, close to home."

The event was hosted in partnership with the Vidant Health Foundation, Greenville Utilities Commission and the Greenville County Chamber of Commerce.