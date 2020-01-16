You could land a freebie at Sylvan Heights Bird Park by watching our morning show

If you were watching WITN News at Sunrise this morning, you're in luck! You could receive a discount at Sylvan Heights Bird Park.

Kat Lewandowski with Sylvan Heights Bird Park stopped by the WITN studio Thursday to introduce us to a Hottentot Teal from Africa, which is one of the smallest ducks in the world.

The particular duck she brought is about five days old. It won't grow much bigger in size, but will keep it's black cap and brown color. It's beak will turn sky blue as the duck grows older.

Throughout the month of January, the bird park will give a free bag of duck food or a seed stick to anyone who mentions the WITN segment at check-in. Both can be used to feed birds throughout the park.

On March 14, the bird park will host the Birds, Brews and BBQ's event. It's a pig picking competition where guests can try different types of BBQ.

Lewandowski says it's a family friendly event full of entertainment. You can register for the event on January 20