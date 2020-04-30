You can send a virtual thank you to Vidant workers

As Eastern North Carolina continues to fight against the coronavirus, a lot of healthcare providers are working nonstop to keep us safe and now, there's a way you can thank them without leaving the comfort of your own home.

On Vidant Health's website, there is a link you can click on that will take you to a page to send a thank you note.

You can either send a note to the hospital, or type a special message online, and it will get printed out and given to a specific person or department.

There's also a list of addresses you can send your notes to or simply just type in the space given.

You can click on the related link in this story to send a thank you.