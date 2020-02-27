Yamato Japanese drummers making Greenville debut Thursday night

A group of drummers from Japan will be rocking out on ECU's campus Thursday night.

Yamato will be performing at ECU for the first time ever as part of their 40-city tour in North America.

The group has been performing for more than 25 years, sharing their talents and energy in 4,000 shows across 54 countries.

The group uses Taiko drums and pairs it with modern athleticism to create a visual spectacle. They incorporate singing, martial arts and high energy into each of their performances.

The group says they hope their performances inspire energy and passion in their audience. Their motto is "go anywhere if invited and make the world a little more happy.

Tickets for the performance are $36 for general admission and $10 for children. For more information, call (252) 737-5444 or click here.​