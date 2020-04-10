Worship & prayer held for Vidant Medical Center employees

More people are saying thank you to hospitals and first responders who are working during the coronavirus pandemic and a local church in the east joined that trend on Good Friday.

People from across the area came together to worship from their cars and take time out of their day to thank and pray for Vidant Medical Center employees.

Car after car rolled in as Unity and Temple Church played music and people came together.

Kevin Justice, Worship Pastor for Unity Church says, "We just want to say thank you. They're taking time away from their family. They're sacrificing themselves in that way. Also, in some cases sacrificing their own safety just in order to minister to somebody else and be a blessing to somebody else and care for somebody else."

The idea for the thank you event came from nurses at Vidant Medical Center.

VMC President Brian Floyd says, "It's a stressful time. People are away from their families. They are afraid and this is a moment where people can tap into their faith there, trust in a higher power and say we are here to be together as a community to love each other enough to spend a few moments thanking and praying for each other."

Greenville resident Dan Leroux says, "With all the Christian prayers, God will answer and we will survive it."

Greenville resident Linda Horton says, "We came out to support the church, and the nurses and the doctors."

After the worship event, every single car participated in a parade around the hospital.