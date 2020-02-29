World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday on Leap Day

Dr. Lafayette Parker celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday afternoon.

A Leap Year baby born on February 29th, it's not every year Dr. Parker gets to celebrate on his actual birthday.

Dr. Parker's daughter Eunicea Parker says he always had a birthday regardless of whether it was the day before, or day after.

"He celebrated every year he did not care wither it was leap year or not he celebrated either the 28th or the first, he had a birthday every year." Parker said.

Dr. Parker is a WWII Veteran from Richlands.

During his time in the Army he reached the rank of Captain, a rank few African Americans had at that time.

Later in life he was the Academic Dean at Winston Salem State University.

Many of the students that were there while he was, say he was made sure everyone was on the right path and out of trouble.

"While I was at Winston Salem he reminded me that my mother sent me there to get an education," recalled Jimmy Harvey, a former student and friend of Dr. Parker's.

Dr. Parker says the secret to living long is not worrying about things that are out of your control and living a healthy lifestyle.

