Working from home work-outs

Working from home doesn’t have to mean less movement activity, but health experts say it could easily happen if you don’t make efforts to combat it.

Zippia is a career expert site that has developed a calculator that measures how much weight you can expect to gain or lose while you’re stuck working from home.

Kathy Morris is Zippias marketing manager. She said tons of people are now working from home and it’s important to be mindful of the habits they are creating.

“What are you drinking? Are you drinking soda? Are you drinking water? Are you sticking to healthy habits? Or are you breaking from your habits to eating that whole bag of Oreos?” Morris said.

The survey has just a few questions that will tell you if you will gain or lose weight. “So most of the poles on the survey so far have resulted in weight gain,” Morris said.

Morris said the best way to combat these pounds is by sticking to the schedule you had before or change your habits for the better.

Christian Smallwood is an ECU student and he said you don’t need a gym to work out “I feel like you can pretty much do exercises with anything you can pick up and something you can put down, you can press it, you can do bodyweight exercises so there’s always something you can do.”

Peach Meek is a fitness instructor and she said that people can relieve stress through yoga. “Everybody can benefit from learning breathing exercises to help relieve stress,” Meek said.