Worker dies in beach nourishment project accident at North Topsail Beach

The town of North Topsail Beach says a construction worker has died following an accident involved with the town’s channel dredging and beach nourishment project.

The town says just before noon crews responded to an accident at the intersection of Drum Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.

The accident occurred while unloading pipeline. The victim worked for a contracted trucking firm out of Texas.

At this time the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The current project taking place, for hurricane Matthew recovery, is a $7-million FEMA funded project.

That work is happening on the south end of town near the Surf City boundary and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

