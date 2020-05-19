Work continues on South Tar River Greenway construction

A project is underway in Greenville with the hopes of encouraging residents to become more active.

Crews in Greenville are now working to clear land for the South Tar River Greenway construction that is preparing to enter phase three.

Once that work is complete, the one mile portion of the greenway will stretch from First Street Place Apartments near the Greene Street Bridge to Nash Street in West Greenville.

The new section of greenway will tie the existing greenway into it making it easy for more residents to access.

The $3.1 million project is expected to be complete in the spring of next year.

The greenway will eventually stretch to Moye Boulevard following the addition of phase three.

Currently, the city of Greenville has seven miles of greenway trails.