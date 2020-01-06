Women’s empowerment conference happening in Greenville

An upcoming conference is inspiring women from all walks of life to be the best version of themselves.

Pastor Shree from the Power of His Presence Church in Greenville is hosting the Hidden Treasures Women’s Breakfast on January 18 at 10 a.m.

She says her goal is to help women overcome challenges and value themselves the way God intended. She says she tries to live as transparently as possible and share the adversities she has survived to inspire other women.

Guests will connect through songs, prayer and fellowship over a breakfast buffet.

The event is being held at the Hilton in Greenville. To register, click here.​