Woman injured during attempted Kinston carjacking

Police are asking for help figuring out who is responsible for attacking a woman during an attempted carjacking.

Kinston Police say officers were called to Jessie Bell's Soul Food restaurant at 106 E. Vernon Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say a 72-year-old woman was attacked in the parking lot by someone who then tried to steal the victim's Toyota RAV4.

Police say the victim was able to fight back and then went into the restaurant for help.

The attacker is said to have took off from the scene on foot onto McLewean Street.

The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Anyone who may have information or any video should contact the Tips Line at 252-939-4020, the Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160.