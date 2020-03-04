Woman dead, man seriously injured in Wayne County shooting

A woman is dead and a man critically injured after a shooting late last night in Wayne County.

Deputies say they got the call just before midnight for a shooting in the 1100 block of Mount Carmel Church Road. They found two people had been shot in a car that was on the road.

Lacoria Cox, 20, of Pikeville, died at UNC Wayne Health Care, while 23-year-old Donnie Henry is now at Vidant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the double shooting.

