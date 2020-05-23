Woman dead in Greenville vehicle crash

A woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Airport Road and North Memorial Drive in Greenville.

After investigating, Greenville Police say a 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling west on Airport Road from North Greene Street around 11 p.m. on May 22. The driver, Olivia Gay, 34, of Greenville, ran a red light at the intersection toward Pitt -Greenville Airport, according to GPD.

The Pontiac was in the path of a 1995 Ford Ranger driving north. The Ranger's driver, Treyvon Page, 24, of Grifton, had a green light and struck Gay's driver's side.

Gay was pronounced dead at the scene. Page suffered minor injuries but was not transported.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer A.S. Samuel or Officer A.S. Lemon at 252-329-4315.