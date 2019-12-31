Woman charged with stealing a car after originally telling police she was kidnapped

A woman who told police she was kidnapped is now accused of filing a false police report.

Our sister station in Raleigh, WRAL, is reporting 28-year-old Kourtney Sloan told police she was kidnapped from Garner Ale House on Sunday night. Sloan allegedly says the men tied her up in a van and drove her to South Carolina, but she was able to get away and drive back to Raleigh.

According to WRAL, surveillance video shows a different story. Investigators say Sloan was never kidnapped, but actually got into an unlocked work van from an auto repair shop just up the road from Garner Ale House and drove herself home.

Sloan is now charged with stealing a car, in addition to filing a false police report.

