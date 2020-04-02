UPDATE: Woman arrested after Goldsboro woman set on fire

A Goldsboro woman is in custody charged with attempted first-degree murder. Goldsboro police criminal investigators said Karla Ann Davis set Latonya McCoy on fire during an argument.

McCoy is in critical condition in the burn unit at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Police officers responded to the call Wednesday after an assault at a home on Hickory Street in Goldsboro. Investigators believe Davis intentionally set McCoy on fire during a dispute.

McCoy suffered severe burns and was first taken to Wayne UNC Health, then transferred to the burn unit at UNC-Chapel Hill where she remains in critical condition.

Karla Davis is in the Wayne County Detention Center with no bond.

Her first court appearance in Wayne County District Court is scheduled for April 3, 2020.

***PREVIOUS STORY***

No arrests yet after a Goldsboro woman was set on fire late last night.

Police say Latonya McCoy is in critical condition at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Hickory Street in Goldsboro.

Police say they believe McCoy was intentionally set on fire during a dispute at the home.

Officers say the name of any potential suspects is being withheld at this time.

