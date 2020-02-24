Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win new car

An 84-year-old woman is celebrating after she won a new car by sinking a putt across the entire length of the basketball court at the University of Mississippi.

Mary Ann Wakefield made the 94-foot putt during a promotional segment at Saturday's game between Ole Miss and Alabama.

The crowd erupted into applause and Wakefield flashed an astonished grin after she hit a golf ball that rolled from one end line to the other before dropping into a flag-marked hole.

Wakefield's prize is a 2020 Nissan Altima.