Woman & 8-year-old homeless just five days before Christmas

An Eastern Carolina woman and her eight-year-old child are homeless after a fire just five days before Christmas.

Kinston firefighters were called around 12:30 p.m. Friday to a home on Centennial Trail.

Chief Damien Locklear says when their first engines arrived they found flames shooting out the back windows. He said they were able to put out the fire pretty quickly, but the home still received significant damage and is not livable.

A next-door neighbor alerted the fire department and at first they were not sure if someone was inside or not.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Chief Locklear says when they arrived, there were no audible smoke alarms sounding and he is reminding residents to make sure their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working.

