With tropical depression comes increased risk of rip currents

A tropical depression is approaching the coast of North Carolina on Monday, a system that is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain -- which could impact water conditions along the coast of the state.

And with more and more people heading to the beach because of high temperatures, beach goers will need to be extra cautious of rip current risks as the system gets closer.​​

"We've been stuck in the house for days now and were just happy to enjoy the weather again ​and get out and have fun and enjoy being outside again," said Kole Johnston, who spent Saturday afternoon at Topsail Beach.​

With projections suggesting a low end tropical system will roll over the coast on Monday, rip currents​ risks will be even higher than normal. ​

However some say they plan to eliminate the risk, by simply staying out of the water.​

"Not for me personally because I'm probably just going to stay out of the water, so personally it's not going ​to affect me," added D'Angelo McKinnie.​

Bailey Therr and Addison Jones say they're playing it safe by making sure they don't go to deep.​

"We're trying to go in ankle deep and not get in the rip currents because even when we go out in a wave , the sand gets from underneath us you can feel it and it's just pushing and pushing," said Therr.​

The two young girls saying they're making sure to keep their parents advice in mind.​

"Don't go too deep because you might get swept away then we cant help you," Therr added.​

As that system moves in, the rip current risk is only expected to increase on Sunday.

