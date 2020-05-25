Winterville salon owner works through holiday weekend

While many here in the east observed Memorial Day with a day off, a local hair salon owner spent the holiday getting back to work.

At Wanda's Place salon in Winterville owner Wanda Smith reopened her salon this weekend after being closed for the last two months.

She says for her, Memorial Day was about honoring fallen Veterans, and getting back to serving her clients.

Smith says she and her staff are staggering their schedules and appointments, and routinely sanitizing the salon. She says re-opening comes with many challenges making sure she, her staff, and their clients stay safe, but says reconnecting with her community makes it all worth it. "I am so thankful for good people, good clients. I care about them. I love them, and I do my best for them."

Smith says her phone has been ringing off the hook with calls from clients since the announcement that salons were re-opening.