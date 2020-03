Winterville police need help finding people they believe are connected to a fraud case.

Officers say the case involves passing counterfeit payroll checks. They say the checks were passed from March 6 to March 25 both in Greenville and Raleigh.

If you know any of the people above, call Winterville police at 252-756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.