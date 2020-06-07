Winterville group holds prayer vigil for George Floyd

The Winterville Concerned Citizens and Development Group held a ​memorial prayer vigil at the Winterville town square in honor of George Floyd Sunday afternoon.

Signs with phrases such as "I can't breath" decorated the podium where members of the NAACP, ​community pastors and officials stood to honor Floyd and speak to those in attendance. ​

Calvin Henderson spoke on behalf of the group.​ He asked everyone there to look at the clock on the edge of the town square ​

and hold one minute and 46 seconds of silence to honor just a portion of the ​8 minutes and 46 seconds the Minneapolis officer had his knee on Floyd's neck. ​

​

Ryan Willhite, the Winterville Police Chief, along with some other​ officers were in attendance, and says they came Sunday to show their support. ​

"We want to strengthen our relationship with the community," said Willhite. "We're not out here to ​

police anybody, we're out here to show that we are a part of the community."

The Winterville mayor and other community leaders were also at the memorial to show their support.