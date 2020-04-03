Winterville gift shop donating face shields to hospitals

A gift shop in Winterville is raising money to create face shields for hospital workers in need.

Simple & Sentimental is a shop in Winterville that typically creates personalized gifts, but owner Taylor Walden says they realized the machines they use can actually make face shields needed in hospitals right now.

They decided to start a GoFundMe page. Walden says for every $8 donated, her company will give a mask to Vidant Medical Center.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, they've now raised $4,000 and have been able to donate 890 shields.

Walden says because of the out pour of support from the community, the company has been able to the expand where they send them. Shields have also been sent to Elmhurst Hospital in New York, Florida, Spokane, Lenoir County and Winston-Salem.

She says they plan to continue donating shields as long as there is a need.

You can give donatehere.​