Winterville enacts a State of Emergency; town offices closed to public

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the Town of Winterville is enacting a State of Emergency for the corporate limits of Winterville. This is a precautionary measure to assist in helping town leaders manage Winterville during the spread of the coronavirus.

A copy of the executed State of Emergency can be found on the Town’s website and Social Media sites.

Town Services/Operating Hours and Procedures.

Effective at 8 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the Town offices will be closed to members of the public.

Services such as trash and recycling will continue to run on regular schedules, however service levels and times are subject to change.

Utilities, planning and permitting requests/services should be made by phone or email. The contacts information for each Department are as follows:

Finance Department – (252) 756-2221 – rhonda.barnes@wintervillenc.com

Inspections Department – (252) 215-2345 – inspections@wintervillenc.com

Planning Department – (252) 215-2358 – bryan.jones@wintervillenc.com

Payment of utility bills can be made using one of the following methods:

Drive-thru service at Town Hall; Web-services - https://billpay.wintervillenc.com/entity/login_main.aspx; or

Phone options to pay utility and other bills - 252-756-2221 (the convenience fee of $3.00 for processing phone payments will be suspended during the emergency period).

Town of Winterville will not disconnect services due to non-payment and late fees will be waived during the emergency period. Customers are reminded that they will be responsible for the payment of bills owed.

Town Functions Suspended, Canceled, or Postponed – the following Town events/programs have been suspended, canceled or postponed.

Community Day/Easter Egg Hunt (March 28, 2020) – CANCELED.

All Parks and Recreation programs: After School Hoops, Golden Age Senior Drop-In, Zumba, Yoga, Tai Chi, Line Dancing, Baseball Games – suspended through April 30, 2020.

Market on the Square postponed until May 7, 2020.

All Facility Rentals: Community Room, Operations Training Room, Amphitheatre, Ball Park Pavilions, and Ball Fields – suspended through April 30, 2020.

For additional information and changes, go to the Town of Winterville website (www.wintervillenc.com) and official Town of Winterville social media sites (Facebook and Twitter) to remain up-to-date on important information from the Town of Winterville regarding Town activities and services.