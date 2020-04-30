Winterville cutting electric rates due to COVID-19

Another Eastern Carolina municipality is giving its residents a break on electric bills because of the coronavirus.

Winterville says it will cut bills by 10% for people's May and June bills.

The change was unanimously approved by the town council on April 13th.

"The town Council recognizes we're all in this crisis together and believes we should help Winterville's citizens all we can during these circumstances," said Mayor Doug Jackson.

Winterville joins the city of Washington which earlier this month approved a 30% drop in rates for the April billing cycle.

