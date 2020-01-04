Winterville couple opens American Ninja Warrior inspired gym

If you're still looking for a way to get fit in 2020, Warrior Zone in Winterville might be the push you need towards a healthier lifestyle.

"We're just so excited to be able to bring it here to the community," says owner Ashley Holloman.

A former competitor, John Holloman says Warrior Zone is a workout experience unlike any other.

"It gives families a chance to come together and not only have fun but in the process get stronger and fit," he says.

The gym hosted it's grand opening Saturday morning, introducing the community to American Ninja Warrior inspired obstacles.

Anyone can attend classes at Warrior Zone starting at age 2.

"You're not competing against anybody else, you're literally just competing with yourself and the obstacles, so everybody's just encouraging each other and just lifting each other up to do the best that they can do," says Ashley Holloman.

John Holloman competed on American Ninja Warrior back in 2015. It's what inspired him to help create the same opportunity for others.

"Honestly, I never planned on opening up a ninja business. It's something I feel like I was supposed to do. I kinda felt like that was something God wanted me to do," he adds.

Now that the gym is officially in business, the Holloman's encourage the community to give it a try.